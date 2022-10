By Miriah Kardelis Question of the week Who is your role model? October 20, 2022



CINDY SHEPPARD, Trout Creek - “My pastor’s wife.” NATHAN STEVENS, Trout Creek – “Superman.” ANDE FRANKLIN, Thompson Falls – “My nana. She’s a good cleaner and a good cook. She treats people kindly.” ANGELA SQUIRE, Thompson Falls – “My grandma.” SARA DANA, Trout Creek...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.