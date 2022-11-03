Crossword Solution

CLUES ACROSS

1. The central bank of the US

4. Direct one’s ambitions

10. Only

11. “Nothing ventured, nothing __”

12. Lead

14. Returned material authorization (abbr.)

15. Indicates the pitch of notes

16. Set up to blame

18. States of rest

22. Complete

23. Be around longer than

24. Instructs

26. Childless (abbr.)

27. Coffee machines do it

28. Bowfin

30. A group separate from established Church

31. Soviet Socialist Republic

34. Mends with a needle

36. When you hope to get there

37. Popular 80’s pop duo

39. Beloved Mexican dish

40. Extremely small amount

41. Special therapy

42. Cause to move slowly

48. A person’s natural height

50. Elicited

51. Legislator

52. Baking ingredient

53. Sandwich store

54. Peyton’s little brother

55. Southeast

56. Popular Mexican beer

58. Baglike structure in a plant or animal

59. Car body manufacturer

60. Midway between south and southeast

CLUES DOWN

1. Colorless volatile acid

2. A way to tangle

3. Jam rock band devotee

4. The nation’s highest lawyer (abbr.)

5. Inviolable

6. Collision

7. Clumsy

8. Bends again

9. “Pollock” actor Harris

12. Flew off!

13. Soft creamy white cheese

17. Comedienne Gasteyer

19. Exclamation used for emphasis

20. Expel from one’s property

21. Philly transit body

25. Small amount of something

29. Retirement account

31. Holey type of cheese

32. Young pig

33. Climbing palm

35. Discomfort

38. Bullfighter

41. High-level computer language

43. Fleshy extensions above the throat

44. Request

45. Equal to 10 meters (abbr.)

46. Bruce and Spike are two

47. Precipice

49. Wombs

56. A radio band

57. Emphasizes an amount

SOLUTIONS ACROSS

1. FED

4. ASPIRE

10. ONE

11. GAINED

12. PB

14. RMA

15. CLEF

16. FRAMED

18. REPOSES

22. FINISH

23. OUTLIVE

24. TEACHES

26. SP

27. DRIP

28. AMIA

30. SECT

31. SSR

34. DARNS

36. ETA

37. WHAM

39. TACO

40. IOTA

41. PT

42. TRUNDLE

48. STATURE

50. EVOKED

51. SENATOR

52. NUTMEG

53. DELI

54. ELI

55. SE

56. CORONA

58. SAC

59. BRIGGS

60. SSE

SOLUTIONS DOWN

1. FORMIC

2. ENMESH

3. DEADHEAD

4. AG

5. SACROSANCT

6. PILEUP

7. INEPT

8. REFOLDS

9. ED

12. PFFT

13. BRIE

17. ANA

19. SIREE

20. EVICT

21. SEPTA

25. SMATTERING

29. IRA

31. SWISS

32. SHOTE

33. RATAN

35. SORENESS

38. MATADOR

41. PROLOG

43. UVULAS

44. NOTICE

45. DKM

46. LEES

47. EDGE

49. UTERI

56. CB

57. AS

CW22B110