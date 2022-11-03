Crossword Solution
November 3, 2022
CLUES ACROSS
1. The central bank of the US
4. Direct one’s ambitions
10. Only
11. “Nothing ventured, nothing __”
12. Lead
14. Returned material authorization (abbr.)
15. Indicates the pitch of notes
16. Set up to blame
18. States of rest
22. Complete
23. Be around longer than
24. Instructs
26. Childless (abbr.)
27. Coffee machines do it
28. Bowfin
30. A group separate from established Church
31. Soviet Socialist Republic
34. Mends with a needle
36. When you hope to get there
37. Popular 80’s pop duo
39. Beloved Mexican dish
40. Extremely small amount
41. Special therapy
42. Cause to move slowly
48. A person’s natural height
50. Elicited
51. Legislator
52. Baking ingredient
53. Sandwich store
54. Peyton’s little brother
55. Southeast
56. Popular Mexican beer
58. Baglike structure in a plant or animal
59. Car body manufacturer
60. Midway between south and southeast
CLUES DOWN
1. Colorless volatile acid
2. A way to tangle
3. Jam rock band devotee
4. The nation’s highest lawyer (abbr.)
5. Inviolable
6. Collision
7. Clumsy
8. Bends again
9. “Pollock” actor Harris
12. Flew off!
13. Soft creamy white cheese
17. Comedienne Gasteyer
19. Exclamation used for emphasis
20. Expel from one’s property
21. Philly transit body
25. Small amount of something
29. Retirement account
31. Holey type of cheese
32. Young pig
33. Climbing palm
35. Discomfort
38. Bullfighter
41. High-level computer language
43. Fleshy extensions above the throat
44. Request
45. Equal to 10 meters (abbr.)
46. Bruce and Spike are two
47. Precipice
49. Wombs
56. A radio band
57. Emphasizes an amount
SOLUTIONS ACROSS
1. FED
4. ASPIRE
10. ONE
11. GAINED
12. PB
14. RMA
15. CLEF
16. FRAMED
18. REPOSES
22. FINISH
23. OUTLIVE
24. TEACHES
26. SP
27. DRIP
28. AMIA
30. SECT
31. SSR
34. DARNS
36. ETA
37. WHAM
39. TACO
40. IOTA
41. PT
42. TRUNDLE
48. STATURE
50. EVOKED
51. SENATOR
52. NUTMEG
53. DELI
54. ELI
55. SE
56. CORONA
58. SAC
59. BRIGGS
60. SSE
SOLUTIONS DOWN
1. FORMIC
2. ENMESH
3. DEADHEAD
4. AG
5. SACROSANCT
6. PILEUP
7. INEPT
8. REFOLDS
9. ED
12. PFFT
13. BRIE
17. ANA
19. SIREE
20. EVICT
21. SEPTA
25. SMATTERING
29. IRA
31. SWISS
32. SHOTE
33. RATAN
35. SORENESS
38. MATADOR
41. PROLOG
43. UVULAS
44. NOTICE
45. DKM
46. LEES
47. EDGE
49. UTERI
56. CB
57. AS
CW22B110
Reader Comments(0)