eterans salute as the Plains High School band plays the Star-Spangled Banner. Vets from the left are: Bob Gresser, Bernard Parker, Jesse Jermyn, Bob Kunch, Ken Matthiesen and Greg Davis.

Students of Plains School honored former military members for an early Veterans Day observance with a special concert, goodies from students, and verbal accolades from the school superintendent.

Eleven veterans from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard attended the "Honoring All Who Served...