SLICE OF LIFE: Happy New You, New Year

It’s that wonderful time of year again. Christmas is a wrap; gifts are put away and the effort to toss out the old to put the new in place has begun. For many, not only is there a tossing of old items but a symbolic tossing of old habits. And thus, the New Year Resolution season is upon us. Ask around and you’ll hear many resolutions being bantered about by folks.

During my career as a social worker, I was required to attend many seminars. One in particular, comes to mind this time of year. It was on building self-esteem in clients. One of the focal points the keynote speaker talked about was the effect of new year resolutions. He was opposed to them. He considered them the worst idea, asking, “Why would anyone want to start a new year setting themselves up to fail?” This has stuck with me for years. Statistically speaking, only about sixteen percent of people are still working on their resolution six weeks into the new year. The other eighty-four percent have moved on. Often taking a sense of failure with them. Yes, I recall thinking, I’ve failed in my resolutions in the past. Why start the year this way? So, for many years I changed my thinking to make sure I had success every year. How? My resolution was to not make a resolution. Easy, done. My short-cut to a successful start to the new year.

However, I’m not much of a quitter. And the new year, new beginning idea never really left my mind. So, I do plan on making a new year’s resolution this year. And I do plan on being successful. A little research shows to make this a winning year, I should make the following changes in my approach.

One: Be realistic. Can it be achieved? At this point in my life, I’m happy to hold a side plank in yoga class without falling over or stirring up my hip injury, causing pain for days afterward. Most likely I will not be climbing the Chinese Wall in the Bob in 2023. Setting my goal, a little more realistic will move me toward success. Make sure you know why you want to reach this goal. If it’s not going to make you happy, most likely you will not stick to it. You can only change what you desire to change, not what you think others want from you.

Two: A little accountability please. Having a partner with the same goal helps keep a person on track. This is why so many group programs are successful. If you get tired, bored, or no longer see progress towards your goal, your accountability partner steps in and guides you back. And you get to do the same for them. Win, win!

Three: Plan for the win! Take a moment to sit down and make a written plan. This can be as simplistic as writing a note on your 2023 calendar every few weeks to check in with yourself. Or a more detailed plan on how you will reach the goal you set. What works for you? If your goal is to give up sugar maybe a list of “hidden sugars” taped somewhere to remind you? Find a way that is meaningful to you.

Four: Break it down into small steps. A goal to lose 40 pounds might feel overwhelming. So, in your written plan set a goal to lose five pounds a month. Be realistic. My niece challenged me to complete 100 squats a day in 2019. By September, when my car was struck by another car and I was incapacitated by injury, I was up to 98 squats a day. I had added a few every day and was so close to my goal. I never could have managed 100 squats a day in January 2019, but by starting with ten, I was almost able to reach my goal before that accident. Maybe in the future I will recover enough to try again. Be gentle if you have a setback.

Five: Reward! Make sure you have rewards along the way for your hard work. Try to find rewards that support your new habits. Indulging in chocolate cake if you lose five pounds will usually fill you with regret instead of satisfaction for a job well done.

If you are looking for resolution ideas, here are a few that might be fun in 2023. Decide to learn a new skill, sewing, guitar, perfect a recipe. Declutter, buy less, donate to a buy nothing resource. Set a goal to read x number of books next year, take x amount of day trips. Volunteer more, volunteer less. Floss, breathe, stretch every day. Give up sugar, alcohol, shopping. Drink 80 ounces of water a day. Turn off tv, play music. Be spontaneous. Plan for success. Call your mother/father/child. Look at your saved photos. Get outside a few more times a week. Go for that new job you want. The list can go on. Make 2023 the year you have been waiting for. We are not guaranteed any days. Make them count.

If a resolution is in your future, make sure it is one that plays on your strengths, not your faults. Give yourself the gift of accomplishments and success in 2023. May the coming year be one of your best yet. To health and happiness, happy new year. Shalom.

Chelle is a recovering social worker who currently works as a licensed massage therapist at Cherry Creek Myotherapy. She moved to Montana with her husband David and two pups, Lucas and Turner, where they seek “the quiet life” amid new adventures.