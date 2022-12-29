Taking care of our mental health

Well, another year is coming to an end. It’s this time of year, as we get ready to say goodbye to the old, that people start focusing on renewal and starting over. People will make resolutions, and a few will keep them for the next 12 months.

Many resolutions focus on physical health. We say we’re going to eat better or exercise more. Those resolutions are easy to set after all the delicious holiday treats we get in December. Other resolutions concentrate on financial goals. Saving for a vacation or paying off debt are resolutions with tangible results. You can see the results of your efforts as the year goes on.

Few resolutions focus on our mental health. That seems to be an aspect of life that we rarely pay attention to, but which probably needs more attention.

Improving our mental health is just as important as making financial or physical changes. After the excitement of the holidays comes some down time for reflection. In Montana, we’ve reached the point in the winter where we likely won’t see the sun for weeks, leading to an increase in Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). The effects of SAD, including tiredness, weight gain and low energy, can hinder the efforts to keep other resolutions we’ve set, so it’s important we take care of our minds as well.

About a year ago, I started using a meditation app called Headspace. I literally use it every day. There are simple relaxation and focus exercises, or more focused multi-week sessions on handling stress or changing habits. Almost every night, I put on a sleepcast to help my mind focus on shutting down. The sleepcasts take you through a wind down exercise that focuses on breathing, then a calming voice directs you through a random setting. One of my favorites is called “cat marina.” Yes, it sounds silly, but it totally works. In the cat marina sleepcast, you visualize walking through a marina and a pleasant voice introduces you to and describes the cats that live at each houseboat. I’ve never listened to the entire 45-minute sleepcast because I always fall asleep.

Working on your mental health in 2023 doesn’t need to include listening to descriptions of cats. It can be as simple as taking a walk or just some deep breaths when you feel anxious or overwhelmed.

It would be great to hear how you work on your mental health. Email me at [email protected] I wish you a successful and peaceful 2023.

– Annie Wooden