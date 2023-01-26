Cathy, Jim lead December Pinochle play

The GFWC Thompson Falls Woman's Club Pinochle Marathon players kept up the competition in December. Cathy Mills and Jim Hurst had the high score of 7,350 for December play, while Alan and Lorri Renard had a score of 7,270 and Pinkie Nelson and Joyce Hilt combined for 7,170.

After three months of play, total scores are: Cathy Mills and Jim Hurst, 22,500; Wendy Kelley and Ron Beaty, 21,920; Linday Haywood and Renee Klinger, 21,550; Pinkie Nelson and Kay Rasor, 20,200; Juanita Triplett and Cal Pomrenke, 20,120; Patty Coe and Wendy Kelley, 19,980; Pinkie Nelson and Joyce Hilt, 19,960; Alan Renard and Harry Whitmore, 18,910; Lorri Renard and Joni Mosher, 18,820; Wendy Kelley and BJ Handford, 18,410; Pat Ingraham and Nancy Gressang, 18,090; Cathy Mills and Joni Mosher, 18,050; Patty Coe and Claudia Reed, 17,550; Juanita Triplett and Stephanie Blake, 17, 120; Cheryl Godfrey and Patty Hopkins, 16,560; Alan and Lorri Renard, 15,940; Linday Haywood and Maureen Kolodziej, 15,000; Cathy Mills and Claudia Reed, 10,320.