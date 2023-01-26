ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

FaceBookRSS

SubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Cathy, Jim lead December Pinochle play

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

January 26, 2023



The GFWC Thompson Falls Woman's Club Pinochle Marathon players kept up the competition in December. Cathy Mills and Jim Hurst had the high score of 7,350 for December play, while Alan and Lorri Renard had a score of 7,270 and Pinkie Nelson and Joyce Hilt combined for 7,170.

After three months of play, total scores are: Cathy Mills and Jim Hurst, 22,500; Wendy Kelley and Ron Beaty, 21,920; Linday Haywood and Renee Klinger, 21,550; Pinkie Nelson and Kay Rasor, 20,200; Juanita Triplett and Cal Pomrenke, 20,120; Patty Coe and Wendy Kelley, 19,980; Pinkie Nelson and Joyce Hilt, 19,960; Alan Renard and Harry Whitmore, 18,910; Lorri Renard and Joni Mosher, 18,820; Wendy Kelley and BJ Handford, 18,410; Pat Ingraham and Nancy Gressang, 18,090; Cathy Mills and Joni Mosher, 18,050; Patty Coe and Claudia Reed, 17,550; Juanita Triplett and Stephanie Blake, 17, 120; Cheryl Godfrey and Patty Hopkins, 16,560; Alan and Lorri Renard, 15,940; Linday Haywood and Maureen Kolodziej, 15,000; Cathy Mills and Claudia Reed, 10,320.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookRSS

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2023 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 01/25/2023 18:11