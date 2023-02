Referee Adrian Ayers gives the pin sign as Savage Horseman Jacob Schulze, a senior, defeats Arlee Warrior Jeremy Wheeler-Martin in one minute and 15 seconds at the Plains Quad held in January at Plains High School.

Eleven Plains-Hot Springs wrestlers competed in the Mission Mountain classic last Saturday and all 11 placed. Five wrestlers traveled to Arlee on Tuesday to match up with wrestlers from Darby, Arlee and Mission. For the rest it was recovery week. The competition strategies were geared toward the...