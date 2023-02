Lexie Deming points the ball toward the basket against Eureka on Saturday. Ledger photo by Jennifer Curran

Plains hosted the top team in the District, Bigfork, last Tuesday. The Valkyries won 69-8 against the Trotters and the Vikings beat the Horsemen 75-19.

For the Horsemen, Zayden Allen and Anaya Loberg were the top scorers with five points each.

On Saturday, Plains hosted the Eureka Lions.Th...