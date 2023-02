Justice Court February 16, 2023



Montana Highway Patrol Joshua Winfree, 33, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $285. Karen Cowan, 72, speeding in a restricted zone, $85. Halana O’Neel, 28, speeding in a restricted zone, $105. Paige Aubrey, 19, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $85, deferred i...





