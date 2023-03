SPECIAL SPEAKER – Sanders County Emergency Manager Bill Naegeli talks to the Plains Town Council at Plains City Hall about a plan in the event of a railroad accident that included a hazardous spill.

The City Hall meeting room was packed last Monday, but it wasn't for some sort of controversial matter as it has been before. The subject was pickleball.

Ten women gathered at City Hall to ask the town council to allow the old tennis court site at the E.L. Johnson Memorial Park, known to many a...