Sanders County Ledger

Professional response from school

 
March 23, 2023



Regardless of the final determination, the Thompson Falls school board and administration should be commended for the prompt and professional way they have handled the request to consider a 4-day school week.

After the request was made, the district submitted a survey to parents and staff. When the survey results were heavily in favor of the 4-day week, the administrators reached out to other districts using a 4-day schedule regarding their experiences, and scheduled a special meeting for more public input.

The issue is complex, with lots of moving parts, but the willingness to consider that there may be an option that would be better for the district, despite the obstacles, is notable. Likewise, I appreciate the fact that the board and administration have not taken a position on the potential change, even with a high level of support on the survey, until all the information is available.

It's been nice to see a measured, deliberate approach to a difficult decision (even if the decision doesn't go the way I'd like).

Pat Crowder, Thompson Falls

 

