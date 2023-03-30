Question of the Week
What do you think bout daylight saving time?
March 30, 2023
Ed Barry, Thompson Falls - “Instead of changing the time, change your idea; it’s idiotic.”
Bonnie Jarvis, Plains - “I wish the government would leave us alone.”
Rebecca Sharp, Thompson Falls - “I’d like it to stay the same one way or another, daylight time is the best for me.”
Jeanette Windle, Trout Creek - “It makes no sense to add an extra hour in an already long summer day.”
Kyle Burrell, Thompson Falls - “It doesn’t bother me either way.”
Dianne Spencer, Thompson Falls - “Sometimes I’ve liked it, other times I haven't, the cows don’t care. At this time I’d say, ban it.”
