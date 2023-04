Clark Fork Valley Soccer Alliance player Elisabeth Weedeman passes the ball to teammate Emmie Tucker to get around Flathead Soccer Club member Henry Bergman.

The Clark Fork Valley Soccer Alliance U12 team had one win and one loss Saturday at the Amundson Sports Complex at Plains. The U11 Flathead Soccer Club defeated the Plains team 5-1 on Saturday morning, but Clark Fork Valley Soccer Alliance bounced back Saturday afternoon and whipped the Thompson...