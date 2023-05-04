TC fire department receives grant

Trout Creek Rural Volunteer Fire Department firefighters recently received a grant from Clark Fork Valley Elks to use for safety and protection.

The Elks’ “Aid to Rural Volunteer Fire Departments” donation of $1,140 will be used to buy firefighters gloves.

“Gloves are an essential part of a firefighter’s personal protective equipment, providing hand protection from flame, heat, cuts, and chemicals, ” the department’s application notes. “Gloves are items that suffer the most from wear and tear, contamination, and repeated exposure to water. Ours are in need of replacement to ensure continued protection.”

“We really appreciate the support from the Elks,” said Trout Creek Fire Chief Dave Anderson. “Although we receive money from a levy from district taxpayers, contributions such as this help us do even more for the community. Costs for equipment continue to rise. We will definitely put the gloves to good use as we respond to fires and vehicle accidents.”