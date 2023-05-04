ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

FaceBookRSS

SubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

TC fire department receives grant

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

May 4, 2023



Trout Creek Rural Volunteer Fire Department firefighters recently received a grant from Clark Fork Valley Elks to use for safety and protection.

The Elks’ “Aid to Rural Volunteer Fire Departments” donation of $1,140 will be used to buy firefighters gloves.

“Gloves are an essential part of a firefighter’s personal protective equipment, providing hand protection from flame, heat, cuts, and chemicals, ” the department’s application notes. “Gloves are items that suffer the most from wear and tear, contamination, and repeated exposure to water. Ours are in need of replacement to ensure continued protection.”

“We really appreciate the support from the Elks,” said Trout Creek Fire Chief Dave Anderson. “Although we receive money from a levy from district taxpayers, contributions such as this help us do even more for the community. Costs for equipment continue to rise. We will definitely put the gloves to good use as we respond to fires and vehicle accidents.”

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookRSS

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2023 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 05/04/2023 02:10