EYE ON THE BALL – Malachi Garland of the Plains rookies team smacks one down the first place line against Superior at Amundson Sports Complex at Plains.

The Plains rookies baseball team claimed a 14-4 victory over Superior at Amundson Sports Complex last Monday.

"They've been playing really good," said Melissa Garland, who coaches the team with her husband, Aaron. The Plains team is sponsored by First Security Bank. It was the third game of the...