Musicians to perform free concert

The Clark Fork Enrichment Corporation (CFEC) is sponsoring a unique concert experience next week at Thompson Falls Christian Church.

Cellist Evan Drachman and pianist Mary Au of The Piatigorsky Foundation will visit Thompson Falls on Monday at 1:30 p.m. for a free concert. The foundation, since 1990, has been offering live classical music performances throughout the country. According to their website, artists play for audiences including seniors, schoolchildren, the economically disadvantaged, and those living in geographically remote areas.

The one-hour concert will feature a performance and comprehensive commentaries from Drachman and Au. Following the concert, the artists will meet with community members.

CFEC has its roots in the Rittenour Trust, which was developed from the estate of Clifford Rittenour. The organization has funded various concerts, arts and education related projects. During the pandemic, CFEC switched its focus and was able to purchase a new copier and Chrome books for Trout Creek School to meet the demands of distance learning, and funding allowed Noxon School to purchase classroom and PE equipment. CFEC also has helped Project ASCENT and Friends of the Library in Thompson Falls. This year, CFEC is funding two new percussion instruments - a xylophone and a marimba - for Thompson Falls schools.

Thompson Falls Christian Church is located at 306 Church Street.