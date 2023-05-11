Kudos for Constitution Bowl

I just wanted to give kudos to JJ & Kate Hardman, Rep. Paul and Jennifer Fielder, and the many volunteers for pulling off a fantastic Constitution Bowl! They put in many hours coaching kids and organizing this "Family Feud" style event teaching our young people a fun way of learning the United States constitution. And all of us viewers who attended learned a lot as well! High school and junior high students attended and earned some fantastic prizes, well earned and congratulations for a job well done!

Shame on those schools who refused to take even an interest in teaching our students this very important topic.

Thank you Kate!! Great job!

Karol Larsen, St. Regis