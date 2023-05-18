Logo chosen for Huckleberry Festival

The Huckleberry Festival committee members are busy working behind the scenes for the upcoming 2023 festival. The logo for the year was chosen from a variety of awesome artistically designed entries, the committee reported.

This year's logo was created by Ariel Lyons of Plains. Lyons shared with the committee that she first saw a post on Facebook of the logo contest this year and knew that she wanted to enter the competition. She brainstormed and came up with her idea for the logo to represent the 43rd annual Huckleberry Festival. "I didn't think I'd win it. It was a big accomplishment to me," Lyons said. Lyons and her family moved to the area last spring. She said she can't wait to attend the Huckleberry Festival this year and be able to see the logo she created displayed and worn.

The Huckleberry Festival committee would like to thank the artists who entered the contest. The committee stated that each of the entries was great and worthy of winning. The theme for this year's event, set for August 12 and 13 at the Trout Creek Park, is "A Berry Big Sky Tradition."