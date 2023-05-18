Kalispell angler wins Mack Days

The 2023 Spring Mack Days final day of the fishing competition on Flathead Lake was Saturday, May 13, with a total of 33,297 lake trout entered. The total fish count for the last weekend was at 1,514 lake trout.

The 2019 Spring Event has the record number caught at 40,362.

Kolton Turner of Kalispell turned in 2,089 entries and had an 18-day average of 95.72 for first place, followed by Jason Mahlen of Kalispell in second (1,639, 88.61), Robert Turner of Kalispell (1,696, 78.28), Clint Speer of Kalispell (1,077, 52.5), Travis Banyaiof Lakeside (1,085, 50.67), Mike Benson of Lonepine (1,087, 49.72), Jerry Benson of Plains (1,069, 49.67), Steven Benson of Spokane Valley, Washington (864, 42.11), Terry Krogstad of Kalispell (840, 39.33) and Ken Varga of Kalispell (687, 36.06).

In the ladies competition, Leah Banyai of Kalisepell was first with 312 lake trout entries, second was Julie Perkins of Kalispell with 184, third Connie Jones of Kalispell with 98 and fourth Nicole Peters of Missoula with 14. Larry Karper of Florence won the 70 and older category with 593, brodie Smith of Kalispell had 285 entries to win the age 13-17 category and Wyatt Best of Florence had the most entries in the 12 and under category with 17.

Turning in $100 tagged lake trout for the ninth week were Brian McDowell of Kalispell, Mike Benson, Travis Banyai and David McDaniel of Polson. Turning in a $500 tagged lake trout was Mike Benson. There will be new lake trout tagged before the fall event begins. Spirit of the Event Awards of knives by Bob Crowder of Thompson Falls went to Gene Corne of Kalispell and Jake North of Denton. Both of these anglers exemplify good sportsmanship, enthusiasm for the event, and helpfulness to staff and other anglers, according to CSKT.

Bryan Long of Kalispell won the largest lake trout award with his 36.6-pound, 45.5-inch entry. Smallest lake trout winners were: Jerry Benson of Plains with a 151 mm fish and Steven Benson with a 157 mm entry. Rick Skates of Polson won overall Bucket of Fish. He turned in the heaviest buckets twice and came in second once. Mike Colyer’s boat came in second and David McDaniel of Polson was third.

The 2023 Fall Mack Days Event will begin September 14 and end November 12,

2023. There is no entry fee. For more information, visit http://www.mackdays.com.