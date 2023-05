Horse club hosts annual poker ride

PRECISION TOSS – Abby Ingram of Thompson Falls throws a ping pong ball to a batch of cups of cards during the poker ride on Diamond. Behind her are her daughters A.J. and Cora Anderson.

The Wild Horse Plains Back Country Horsemen raised $1,200 on its annual poker ride at the historic Jones Ranch Saturday, but everything the club takes in goes to help take care of the trails in Sanders County.

Doc Milham of Trout Creek was the big winner of the day with a royal flush, said Terry...