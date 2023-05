Hawks finish fourth, Baxter third at state golf

Ellie Baxter lines up a putt at Marias Valley Golf and Country Club in Shelby during the state golf tournament last week.

Leaving behind a legacy at the state golf tournament was the Thompson Falls girls golf team with their fourth-place finish. It all went down last Tuesday and Wednesday at the Marias Valley Golf and Country Club in Shelby. Out of 12 teams competing, both Thompson Falls and Three Forks girls scored...