Navy veteran Bill Beck (left) and Army veteran Dan Johnson salute after placing at flag at the gravesite of Bruce Fry, a Vietnam War veteran who passed in 2005.

A handful of military veterans gathered at the Plains Cemetery to mark the graves of passed veterans in preparation of VFW Post 3596's Memorial Day ceremony.

It took VFW members about an hour to place the 469 American flags on veteran gravesites and at the columbarium last Tuesday morning. Each...