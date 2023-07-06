Only wading pool open in Plains

The Town of Plains will not be opening the community swimming pool this year, but the Plains Lions Club's Glenn Rummel Wading Pool opened last Monday and will remain open for the summer.

Mayor Chris Allen said they had about a dozen applicants to serve as lifeguards, but could not get them certified. There are three lifeguards for the kiddie pool, which is free and open Monday through Saturday 1-5 p.m.

"I feel horrible about it. I wanted it open. It's a good opportunity for young kids to work and it's a great opportunity where the kids can swim and even take lessons," said Allen.

He said the main pool was ready for the season, but they didn't have the lifeguards. "We searched far and wide to get a certified trainer or even a class to get someone certified. In the end the soonest we could get a trainer was the end of July," the mayor said. He also said they have two people who will train lifeguards for next year.

The pool season has been delayed in years past, but it's been due to mechanical problems with the pool. The Committee For Safe Swimming, a nonprofit organization created over 20 years ago specifically to help the town pay for pool expenses, provided some $50,000 for major pool repairs in 2020. The pool presently has no mechanical difficulties, but without enough certified lifeguards, it could not safely open. "We've never had to close it for this," said Allen.

Although the wading pool is maintained by the Plains Lions Club, the town pays for the lifeguards, said Steve Spurr, the club president. The club didn't have any maintenance this season, but last year repainted the pool. In 2019, the club erected a shed at the wading pool to store its lawn mower and supplies on site. The kiddie pool, which is only about 18 inches at its deepest point, has no age limit, said Spurr, but it was designed for little kids. The Lions Club used to chip in to help pay for lifeguards with the money it raised running the fair's demolition derby, which is now operated by another contractor, but with the help of Dan Rowan, the former mayor, Plains Town Council voted to pay for all lifeguard expenses, said Spurr, who added that having the wading pool is a great asset to the community. "It gives parents an ease knowing that their littles have a safe place to swim," said Spurr.

"It is a tough year to not be able to not only give those young people summer jobs but to have a safe place for young people to swim and recreate, not to mention the bonus of swimming lessons for those beginners," said Allen. "It is a huge disappointment for all." Kim McNeil, head caretaker at the Sanders County Fairgrounds, said he's noticed an increase of swimmers at the fairgrounds beach.