Quik Stop on the go in league

It was the Noxon Quik Stop team of Bruce Haflich, Shawn Wilkinson, Arthur Potts and Scott Garr that called the shots at River’s Bend as they roped in the low team gross round of 185 in last Tuesdays men's league. Bill Nolen, Howard Morkert, Mike Tessier and Mike Lilly of NLC Inc. swooped in for the low team net score of 148. Grabbing the low individual gross score was Scott Pardee with 40 and with the low individual net was Scott Garr with 31.

Potts stood his ground with closest to pin on No. 5 and sailed the long putt on No. 6 while Tessier was closest to pin in 3 on No. 2, Ricky Hagedorn on No. 8 and Charlie Hooten held steady with his long putt on No. 3. Launching the long drive on No. 9 was Kevin Sparks and Ron Belger, who along with Morkert and Haflich, clenched the chip-ins on No. 12, No. 13 and hole No. 16 respectively.

Standings

Noxon Quik Stop 134

MT’s Best Builders 68

Bear Muscle Fitness 59

Sharks Auto Detail 58.5

NLC Inc. 58.5

Feed-N-Fuel 53.5

Custom Ventures 53

Internet Kitchen 41