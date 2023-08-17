Officer takes on new role

The retirement of Detective Martin Spring from the Sanders County Sheriff's Office opened the door for Ethan Harvey who hadn't thought much about becoming a detective until recently. Born in Alaska but raised since he was two years old in Plains, Harvey says he didn't know what he wanted to be for sure when he grew up. After considering other career options, he decided as a teenager to try law enforcement. In 2013, Harvey became a reserve officer in Plains.

"It has a limited scope of authority and responsibility," Harvey said. Reserve officers get some inservice training and are always with an academy trained officer.

"Going on ride-alongs helps you decide if this is the right job for you," he explained. Harvey acquired his 88 hours of inservice training as a reserve officer within two years. He then attended and graduated from the police academy in March 2014.

One year after graduation, cadets receive a basic certificate and can work anywhere in the state. Harvey chose to return to his hometown. Seven years later he accepted a position as a county deputy. In his time of service Harvey has acquired over 500 hours of Montana Peace Officers Standards and Training, or POST.

These hours have given Harvey training to instruct. He provides training on qualifying for firearms and other inservice classes. Officers receive certificates for each level of POST they reach. Training is ongoing throughout their careers.

Harvey says that his new position will be challenging as he transitions into new roles of crime scene investigation and coordinating with other counties that might be involved.

This job offers a new and refreshing aspect to his career.

"I got into law enforcement to help people and I can continue doing that," Harvey says. "I look forward to serving the community."

There are two schools of thought though, that Harvey says he can never get used to. "This is the way we have always done it" and "It will never happen here."

Since his graduation from the academy, Harvey says "there have been some big changes in some ways," referring to the county. Though he admits that he is humble and likes keeping a low profile, Harvey feels that he is up for the challenge of his new role.

Sheriff Shawn Fielders concurs. "Ethan is an experienced deputy, who is willing to take the necessary training needed. He cares about his community and he will do a great job for the people of Sanders County."