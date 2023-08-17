Baxter shows off All-American swing

Megan Baxter showed off her All-American talent during ladies league play at River’s Bend last Thursday, pummeling the long drive for those 54 and under on No. 18 and putting her drive on No. 17 closest to the pin.

Baxter earned All-American Scholar status last season on the Carroll College golf team, one of three Fighting Saints to obtain the honor.

Tina Wheeler and Jeanne Holleran are moving up in the team standings, again shooting the low team gross last week, with a 100. Kim Sparks and Chris Kelly combined for the low team net of 69. Wheeler’s 43 was good enough for low individual gross (she also was closest to the pin in four on No. 11) and Kelly had the low individual net round of 32, as well as the long putt on No. 12.

Sharon Pound’s drive was closest to the pin on No. 14 and her teammate Chris Gross sank the long putt on No. 15. Healy Ramey smashed the other long drive on No. 18, and Kim Sparks (No. 10) and Kayla Mosher (No. 14) each chipped it in during their respective rounds.

The ladies league has one more week of regular competition before they celebrate the end of the season with steak night on August 24.

STANDINGS

Lana/Liz 139

Danice/Kristy 131.5

Kelly/Barb 130

Tina/Jeanne 128.5

Marshanna/Blair 120.5

Katie/Madi 120.5

Jan/Tori 116

Sharon/Chris G. 107.5

Kim S./Chris K. 102

Katrina/Annie 97

Healy/Kayla 75

Megan/Doree 74

Ruth/Penny 53.5

Rebecka/Karissa 34