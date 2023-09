Hot Springs sophomore Brooke Jackson sets the ball as Noxon's Maygan Swanson and Abby Yoder get ready to receive the ball.

The Noxon Red Devils played host to the Hot Springs Lady Savage Heat last Tuesday, fighting their way to winning in five sets, 24-26, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16, 20-25, 15-10.

During the first set both teams engaged in intense volleys, making the teams work together. Hot Springs tried to put distance...