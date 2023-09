U6 players Gabrial Rueda (left) and Marissa Fairbank (center) of Thompson Falls compete during a recent match in Plains.

The Thompson Falls soccer teams traveled to Superior last Saturday, with the U6 through U13 teams competing.

Carole Jensen said the U6 age 8-10 team played great games and had fun. Coach Adams' U13 team won 9-3 against Trout Creek.

Coach Carole and Coach Zack's U13 team won 9-0 against Super...