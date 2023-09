OVER & IN – Hot Springs Savage Heat Kara Christensen pounds the ball over the net for a point while Eagle Layla Tenas goes up for the block. Savage Heat Brooke Jackson is at the ready in case Tenas hits the ball back over. She didn't.

The Hot Springs varsity volleyball team lived up to its banner in the school gymnasium - "Cage the Eagles" - and swept the Eagles at the Hot Springs homecoming game Saturday night.

The Hot Springs Lady Savage Heat picked up their fourth victory this season by winning all three games against the...