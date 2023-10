THE CANDIDATES – The Plains High School Royalty poses for photos during halftime at the football game between Plains and Arlee. From the left: freshmen Greg Tatum, this year's king, and Aubree Butcher, sophomores Katelyn Subatch and Kylan Bostick, juniors Izzie Bakker and Django Oakcedar, and seniors Marissa Young, this year's queen, and Devon Barnes.

The students at Plains School spent last week showing their school spirit and getting revved-up for its homecoming showdown against Arlee.

The school had a myriad of activities throughout the week to get them excited and pumped, starting with "Spirit Days" last Monday, when they dressed up in H...