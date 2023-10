Sanders CountyBackcountry Horsemen members David and Lori Crawford from Ronan brought their horses and mule to demonstrate proper packing procedures for a trip into the wilderness.

The festival for forest activities was held for the second year at the Mule Pasture in Thompson Falls, Saturday, October 7.

"This is our second year of having this festival here," Juli Thurston of the MSU Extension Office said. Thurston said they scheduled it later this year hoping to accommod...