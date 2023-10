Karren McKinzie (from left) Corrine Ramstead and Debbie Lang facilitate flu shots to residents earlier this month outside the Thompson Falls rural fire station.

The Sanders County Health Department offers free flu shots for the season. Last Wednesday, the department's tent was set up at the rural fire hall at the west end of Thompson Falls. It was in operation from noon to 4 p.m.

"We have had 40 people so far today," said Lisa Richmond, the public hea...