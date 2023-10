Plains takes TF in five sets

Trotter Teagan Saner hits the ball over the net during Plains' win over Thompson Falls last Thursday.

by Skye Hill

and Annie Wooden

Taylor Swift fans caused an earthquake when the pop star performed in Seattle. The phenomenon is being referred to as Swiftquake. Last Thursday in the Plains High School gym, there was a Trotterquake as the home volleyball squad beat Thompson Falls in five intense...