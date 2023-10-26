Scotchman's Coffee opens in TF

A new coffee shop is open in Thompson Falls.

Scotchman’s Coffee is open on Main Street in the former location of Black Bear Deli and Bakery. They held their soft opening on Monday, October 16. Besides the coffee they roast, Scotchman’s offers baked goods made with flour from Granite Mills Farms, a flour mill in Trout Creek. Scotchman’s Coffee also has a location in Clark Fork, Idaho.

“We currently roast our coffee in Clark Fork, but will eventually be moving to the shrimp farm in Noxon,” Robynne Gibaud said. She lives in Noxon. Stephanie Ashford-Brown from Clark Fork helped with the shop’s first day. “There will be a grand opening at a future date,” Gibaud said. They will have live music and food. The company also provides Blue Hawk Pizza with their pizza dough. “We will be improving the dough for them and our own here at the coffee shop,” she added.

Fresh baked pastries and jalapeno bread are offered daily to go along with the coffee selection. Both women said that Unicorn Shed is their favorite roast of Scotchman’s coffee.

Scotchman’s Coffee is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at 925 W. Main St. in Thompson Falls. For more information, visit scotchmanscoffee.com.