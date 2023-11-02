Question of the week
How do you prep for the cold winter ahead?
RICHARD MAGOFFIN, Thompson Falls - “I bring in plenty of firewood.”
CODY SCHNEIDER, Thompson Falls - “We get out the warm clothes and gather lots of firewood.”
SCARLETT BARNETT, Thompson Falls - “Buy new winter gear.”
DESTINY ELDER, Thompson Falls - “I take out all my warm blankets and watch movies on cold days.”
TIM NELSON, Thompson Falls - “I make sure the propane tank is full.”
RON CHISENHALL, Thompson Falls - “Drink lots of coffee at Minnie’s and dress warm.”
