By Shannon Brown 

Question of the week

How do you prep for the cold winter ahead?

 
November 2, 2023



RICHARD MAGOFFIN, Thompson Falls - “I bring in plenty of firewood.”

CODY SCHNEIDER, Thompson Falls - “We get out the warm clothes and gather lots of firewood.”

SCARLETT BARNETT, Thompson Falls - “Buy new winter gear.”

DESTINY ELDER, Thompson Falls - “I take out all my warm blankets and watch movies on cold days.”

TIM NELSON, Thompson Falls - “I make sure the propane tank is full.”

RON CHISENHALL, Thompson Falls - “Drink lots of coffee at Minnie’s and dress warm.”

 

