TF preps for Christmas on Main Street

Christmas is a matter of weeks away, and Thompson Falls volunteers are busy preparing for the annual Christmas on Main Street festivities.

The Thompson Falls Chamber of Commerce is soliciting nominations for grand marshal for the Christmas on Main Street parade. Letters of nomination, including the person or group nominated and why they should be grand marshal, can be emailed to the Chamber at [email protected] by 5 p.m. Thursday, November 16.

The Christmas on Main Street festivities will kick off Friday, December 1, with the Chamber's holiday stroll. From 4-6 p.m., Main Street businesses will be asked to stay open and offer specials and treats as community members stroll. Carolers will be walking Main Street as well, spreading the sounds of the holiday spirit throughout town. At 6 p.m., the Clark Fork Valley Singers, led by Rob Viens, will lead caroling as the community Christmas tree is lit for the holiday season. The caroling and tree lighting will be at the tree, across Main Street from the Sanders County Courthouse.

The Chamber will also sponsor a coloring contest during Christmas on Main Street, as well as a business window decorating contest. Coloring sheet will be provided to Thompson Falls Elementary and will also be available at The Ledger and Mountain West Farm Bureau.

Saturday, December 2, events kick off with the annual Christmas Bazaar at Thompson Falls High School. The event benefits the Sheriff's Relief Fund. Organizer Jane McFadgen is busy with preparations for the event, which will be 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Interested vendors can call her at (406) 880-1506. McFadgen said Santa will be at the bazaar, and she is also looking for someone to do concessions during the event. "It would be a great fundraiser for a local group," she explained.

Saturday evening, the Men's Prayer Breakfast group will host the community in the parking lot of First Security Bank, serving up cocoa and treats before the parade, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Joanne Burk with First Security Bank has been coordinating the parade for the last several years. Those interested in entering the parade can contact Burk at (406) 827-6225.