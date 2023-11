SHOW OF RESPECT – Army veteran Hunter Fielders salutes after laying a wreath at the foot of the American flag at Plains Cemetery on Veterans Day.

It was two minutes before World War I was to officially end, but that didn't stop Pvt. Henry Gunther from storming a German machine gun position. He was shot dead, the last American soldier to die in the four-year conflict.

The Allies and Central Powers had already decided that the war was over...