Woman's Club makes stockings for local kids

Lores Porter of the Plains Woman's Club cuts out one side of a Christmas stocking for the Sanders County Coalition for Families. Behind is club member Joy Nelson making the same thing.

The Plains Woman's Club once again gathered to help youngsters have a better holiday by making Christmas stockings for them.

Five ladies from the Plains club met at the United Methodist Church in Plains Friday afternoon to work on the stockings for the Sanders County Coalition For Families (SCCF...