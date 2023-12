Plains Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathleen Walsh looks over baked goods by the school National Honor Society as members Django Oakcedar (left) and Logan Steinebach work the booth.

Saturday was a gloomy and snowy day, but the two Plains School gymnasiums were filled with brilliant colors of glass mugs, aluminum photos, smooth frosting, and sparkling jewelry.

It was the Plains Schools 2nd Annual Winter Bazaar with vendors spread out in the school's two gyms and the event co...