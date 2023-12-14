Horsemen, Trotters hit the road for competition

AT THE NET – Plains Horseman Zander Czifro of the C-Squad goes up for two points against the Whitefish Bulldogs. Brodie Lapierre had the most points in the game with nine in last Monday's game at Plains. Czifro chalked up eight points in the game. Whitefish won 51-31. In the junior varsity game, the Bulldogs won 54-40. Kort Craft led the game with 14 points, followed up with Shawn O'Keefe's 9 points. Varsity did not play.

TWO EAGLE 57, PLAINS 45

The Plains Horsemen had two contests last week, first falling 57-45 at Two Eagle River.

The Horsemen came out winning the jump off and the first two baskets before the Eagles answered with their own three-point shot tying the score early. Plains was unable to get more...