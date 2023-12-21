Question of the week

What is your favorite holiday movie quote?

SHELLY WRIGHTSON, Thompson Falls - “From National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, son Rusty says, ‘That tree won’t fit in our yard.’ Dad Clark replies, ‘It’s not going in our yard, it’s going in our living room.’ ”

DUSTIN EMMETT, Plains - “People tell me the first Die Hard isn’t a Christmas movie. It takes place on Christmas. My favorite quote is ‘Yippee ki-yay,’ by Bruce Willis’ character”

NICHOLAS HILL, Plains - “'It’s all humbug, I tell you.,' from A Christmas Carol."

GREG TATUM, Plains - “From the Elf movie, 'We elves try to stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup.'”

KEN SANER, Plains - “From the movie Elf, ‘Santa! I know him!’”

CATHY EMMETT, Plains - “One of my many favorite quotes is from A Christmas Carol, ‘God bless us everyone’.”