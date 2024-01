County deals with snow, temperatures

Steam rises from the Thompson Falls reservoir early Saturday out of a pocket of open water as the sunrise covers the sky in hues of pink and purple. The temperature was -21 at 8:15 a.m.

by Annie Wooden

and Shannon Brown

It's so cold people look forward to getting a fever.

It's so cold I saw a Greyhound bus and the dog was riding on the inside.

It's so cold the sheep want their wool back.

However you put it, it was cold in Sanders County last weekend. While much of th...