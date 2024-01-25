SCCHO hopes to add housing

Sanders County Community Housing Organization, doing business as Community Housing is an independent, non-profit organization that was formed in 2003 to provide affordable rental housing solutions for working and retired individuals and families in Sanders County. Community Housing currently has ten rental units in Plains that house members of our community. Sanders County, along with much of Montana, is experiencing a housing shortage for renters as well as buyers. Affordable housing is the backbone of community, housing essential workers as well as retirees.

Community Housing is determined to remodel or add to the number of rental units available in Sanders County. Our hope is to add rental housing this year in Noxon. Donations toward building new affordable rental housing in Sanders County are greatly appreciated.

Please check out Community Housing at SCCHO.org for more information.

Diane Bickenheuser, Plains