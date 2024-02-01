Blue Hawk science students recognized

Thompson Falls High School students participated in the 2023 fall session of the PlantingScience Program. Doree Thilmony’s class submitted their science experiments to the project along with more than 1,200 other students and more than 290 plant science explorations, according to PlantingScience program supervisor, Jennifer A.B. Hartley. “Among these, the Saucy Scientists and Blue Hawk Science Investigators from Thompson Falls High School impressed their group leaders with scientific thinking, positive attitudes, and determination, and were selected for Star Project recognition!”

The students received certificates, t-shirts, and other prizes. Hartley said that these students engaged well with their mentors and created an exploration of such high quality that their project will be featured on the website to serve as an example for future participants.

Hartley concluded with “The PlantingScience team wishes to express our appreciation to you for making our program a part of your work with students! We hope that you and your students found the experience valuable, and we look forward to working with Thompson Falls High School students in the future!”

The projects dealt with how photosynthesis and cellular respiration might be affected in plants. The Saucy Scientists consisted of Sam Burgess, Dakota Goatley, Melanie Chamberlin, and Tuff Ryder. Their project was, “How Does pH Level Affect Photosynthesis and Cellular Respiration.” The Blue Hawk Investigators consisted of Carter Marquardt and Bryson LeCoure. Their project was, “The Effect Dust Has on the Gas Exchange Rate of Carbon Dioxide in Basil Plants.”