Bowling Scores
February 1, 2024
OVER THE HILL GANG W L
Leftovers 42 38
Jokers Wild 41.5 38.5
Com’bak Kids 40.5 39.5
Roll’n Along 39.5 40.5
Mixed Nuts 39.5 40.5
Fun Team 37 43
Team Scr. Game: North Star Drilling, 837; Scr. Series: North Star Drilling, 2308; Hcp. Game: North Star Drilling, 890; Hcp. Series: North Star Drilling, 2485; Mens Inv. Scr. Game: Ron Beaty, 244; Scr. Series: Ron Beaty, 695; Hcp. Game: Jed Howard, 250; Hcp. Series: Ron Beaty, 695. Wms Inv. Scr Game: Cathy Hummel, 175; Scr Series: Cathy Hummel, 467; Hcp. Game: Cathy Hummel, 234; Hcp. Series: Cathy Hummel, 644.
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE W L
Highlead 9 3
Bernie’s Auto 8.5 3.5
North Star Drilling 8.5 3.5
Howard Services 8 4
Pocket Pounders 1 11
Schitts and Giggles 1 11
Team Scr. Game: Bernie’s Auto, 842; Scr. Series: Bernie’s Auto, 2413; Hcp. Game: Bernie’s Auto, 901; Hcp. Series: Bernie’s Auto, 2590; Inv. Scr. Game: Kelly Hawkins, 236; Scr. Series: Ron Beaty, 651; Hcp. Game: Kelly Hawkins, 261; Hcp. Series: John Mosher, 694.
FRIDAY NIGHT LITES W L
North Star Drilling 53.5 18.5
Bowling Bad 51.5 20.5
Project Ascent 32 40
Pin Busters 29 43
Used Bowlers 26 46
Let it Roll 24 48
Team Scr. Game: North Star Drilling, 937; Scr. Series: North Star Drilling, 2438; Hcp. Game: North Star Drilling, 1009; Hcp. Series: North Star Drilling, 2654; Mens Inv. Scr. Game: Ron Beaty, 279; Scr. Series: Ron Beaty, 721; Hcp. Game: Ron Beaty, 279; Hcp. Series: Tyrell Hicks, 726; Wms Inv. Scr. Game: Ginger Ward, 201; Scr. Series: Ginger Ward, 540; Hcp. Game: Ginger Ward, 249; Hcp. Series: Cathy Hummel, 692.
MONDAY NIGHT GALS W L
MDS-Nascar Freaks 42 30
Sorlie’s Pin Dozers 40 32
Elkhorn Alley Cats 36.5 35.5
Brew Crew 25.5 46.5
Team Scr. Game: Elkhorn Alley Cats, 473; Scr. Series: Elkhorn Alley Cats, 1305; Hcp. Game: Elkhorn Alley Cats, 668; Hcp. Series: Elkhorn Alley Cats, 1890; Inv. Scr. Game: Wendy Kelley, 189; Scr. Series: Wendy Kelley, 498; Inv. Hcp. Game: Shawna Chenoweth, 255; Hcp. Series: Shawna Chenoweth, 669.
BOWLING BEAUTIES W L
Lane Blazers 41 35
The Dinkers 39.5 36.5
Sunflower Gals 38.5 37.5
Aspire PT 37 39
Gardner Ranch 36.5 39.5
Elliott Realty 35.5 40.5
Team Scr. Game: Elliott Realty, 440; Scr. Series: Elliott Realty, 1187; Hcp. Game: Aspire PT, 658; Hcp. Series: Sunflower Gals, 1900; Inv. Scr. Game: Mary Thomas, 188; Scr. Series: Renee Klinger, 487; Inv. Hcp. Game: Mary Thomas, 247; Hcp. Series: Renee Klinger, 673.
TF YOUTH W L
Johns Funny Farm 11 7
Bernie’s Auto 11 7
Main Street Med 10 8
Cougar Mountain 4 14
Team Scr. Game: Bernie’s Auto, 430; Scr. Series: Bernie’s Auto, 824; Hcp. Game: Bernie’s Auto, 1011; Hcp. Series: Bernie’s Auto, 1986; Boys Inv. Scr. Game: Hunter Ames, 129; Scr. Series: Hunter Ames, 224; Hcp. Game: Hunter Ames, 243; Hcp. Series: Hunter Ames, 452; Girls Inv. Scr. Game: Victoria Pavlik, 85; Scr. Series: Victoria Pavlik, 155; Hcp. Game: Elora Moore, 228; Hcp. Series: Elora Moore, 429.
TF TEEN W L
North Star Drilling 14 10
Ruen Drilling 10 14
Team Scr. Game: Ruen Drilling, 387; Scr. Series: Ruen Drilling, 1055; Hcp. Game: Ruen Drilling, 629; Hcp. Series: Ruen Drilling, 1781; Boys Inv. Scr. Game: Blake Shusterman, 146; Scr. Series: Blake Shusterman 403; Hcp. Game: Blake Shusterman, 218; Hcp. Series: Blake Shusterman, 619;
