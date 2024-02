Ricky Williams of Noxon lingers after stuffing the ball into the net against Two Eagle River.

The Red Devils hosted Two Eagle River on Friday in Noxon, sending the team home with two wins. The Red Devil boys lost 49-62 and the girls 41-50.

The Red Devils kept it close in the first quarter, down just five points as the buzzer sounded. The Eagles soared in the second though, as they scor...