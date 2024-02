Savage-Horsemen Drew Carey (top) and Beau Crabb wrestle in the 138-pound divisional championship in Shelby on Saturday. Carey won in the third period.

Shelby sits at the crossroads of Interstate 15 and Highway 2 on Montana's hi-line. Western Montana wrestlers came to a different crossroads last weekend as they competed in the divisional tournament in Shelby, fighting for a trip to the state tournament.

The Plains-Hot Springs team finished th...