Plains Horseman Zayden Allen goes up for two points as Mission Bulldog Jak Starkel goes in for the block.

The Plains Horsemen claimed victory in their final regular home game of the season with a 60-53 triumph against the Mission Bulldogs.

Saturday was a packed house for Plains High School Senior Night when six seniors were honored, including players Joe Martin, Zander Czifro, Zephaniah Dines, Nic...