New role for TF alum

 
February 29, 2024

Scott Odlin

Scott Odlin, a 1994 graduate of Thompson Falls High School, has been appointed Assistant Superintendent of Educaitonal Services and Innovative Programs at the Kern High School District in Bakersfield, California. According to the school disrict, Odlin brings a wealth of experience and a passion for education ot the role. "We are confident that he will excel in leading our district to new heights of innovation and excellence."

Odlin is the son of Lee and Roberta Kinser of Thompson Falls. He graduated from Montana State Unviersity, Bozeman, in 1999. He accepted a teaching position after graduation with the Kern County School District in Bakersfield, California, where he lives with wife, Jenna, and children Benjamin and Mia.

 

