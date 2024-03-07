Local 4-H members share knowledge

Schools don't often allow students to bring animals to the classroom, but last weekend at Thompson Falls and Hot Springs a handful of kids and their critters roamed the school halls.

It was the first round of the annual 4-H Communication Days when members demonstrated their public speaking skills in front of a team of judges. Juli Thurston, the Montana State University extension agent in Thompson Falls, said that the 4-H recognizes the importance of developing communication skills and believes the Communication Days competition helps them achieve confidence in the realm of public speaking. The kids have a choice of presentation styles, such as a demonstration, an illustrated talk, a prepared speech, video, or a promotional package. The kids also had the choice of competing at Thompson Falls on Saturday or at Hot Springs on Sunday.

Fifty-six 4-H'ers from the South Side Sparks, Noxon-Heron Explorers, Trout Creek Mavericks, Thompson Falls Mountaineers, and the Whitepine Happy Workers gave their presentations to volunteer judges for just over two hours at Thompson Falls Elementary School on Saturday. Thirty-one 4-H members chose to have demonstrations, 17 picked illustrated talk and four chose prepared speech.

The 4-H members were graded on their opening statement, understanding of the material, presentation, voice, mannerism and appearance, visual clarity, summary, and how they handled the question and answer portion. Contestants can earn up to 32 points, but they must get at least a blue ribbon and be recommended by the judges to advance to the finals,

On Sunday at Hot Springs High School, 49 4-H'ers from the South Side Sparks and the Hot Springs Wranglers gathered for the competition with hopes of moving on to the finals this Sunday at Plains School. Sunday's competition had 20 demonstrations, 18 illustration talks and four prepared speeches. South Side Sparks member Melodie Cook even did her public speaking talk on public speaking.

Several members on Saturday used animals for props in their presentations. The smallest was a frog that 15-year-old Grayson Stevens of the Whitepine Happy Workers called "Toad" and the largest was a pony that 13-year-old Matea Keefe of the Thompson Falls Mountaineers used in her demonstration in the school parking lot. Giada Viviano and Luke Dana, both of the Trout Creek Mavericks, had their dogs "Millie" and "Dottie" at Thompson Falls. The only real animal on Sunday was "Stitches," a horse for "How To Saddle a Horse" by Kyla Warnes of the South Side Sparks.

Noxon resident Cody Daiutolo, a volunteer judge, was enthralled with Thompson Falls Mountaineer Calvin Ingle's ball python "Monty" and his presentation "How To Take Care of Snakes." Daiutolo petted the snake, but for fellow judge Olivia Tempest, also of Noxon, Monty was cuter in his container.

Another unusual "animal" was presented by 8-year-old Emma Rehbein of the South Side Sparks.

Rehbein's presentation, "How To Care for a Unicorn," included "Sprinkles," a 36-inch long stuffed unicorn that she said was friendly and didn't bite. She told judges how to feed and clean Sprinkles, telling them care must be taken when cleaning her horn so as not to spoil its magic. On Sunday, 8-year-old Stanley Burnaroos had a little stuffed dog for his spiel, "How To Walk a Dog," but he also utilized his older brother, CJ, complete with a dog harness, to demonstrate his dog walking demo.

Both days included a wide variety of presentations, said Ashley Devol, the administrative assistant at the extensions office and one of the primary coordinators of the two-day competitions. For the first time since 2017, the competition included a Stir-Ups competition with contestants Jayden Cook of the South Side Sparks, who made a taco salad, and Makaylyn Reinhardt of the South Side Sparks with a chef salad. It was the first time in a couple of years that anyone competed in the relatively new Favorite Food Show category of the Communication Days. Samantha Hofstetter of the Hot Springs Wranglers made a spinach salad. Thurston said she's pleased that the kids are participating in the two categories, which were judged by Brenda Haase, the Hot Springs Family & Consumer Sciences class teacher.

Both days had common and unusual showings with first time presenters and veterans. It was the first time for Annie Turner, 10, of the South Side Sparks to take part in Communication Days. Her Sunday presentation for judges Emily Baker of Camas Prairie and Richard Balestri of Kalispell was "4 Always Rules For Gun Safety" while her brother, Ben Turner, 11, who has competed twice, spoke on the "Fundamentals For Successful Shooting."

Thompson Falls Mountaineer member Millie Mosher, 6 and a cloverbud, showed judges Lisa Wadsworth and Deb Wilson "How To Make Fluffy Slime" on Saturday and even gave the judges the chance to touch the slime. It was also the first time for fellow cloverbud of the Mountaineers, Ida Berger, who on Saturday gave tips on blowing bubblegum bubbles.

Dakota Mann of the Heron-Noxon Explorers did a prepared speech on "Moth Education" on Saturday and Cooper Spurr also did a prepared speech on "What the Bill of Rights Means To Me."

Ed Moreth Judge Brenda Haas tastes a taco salad prepared by Jayden Cook of the South Side Sparks.

"The presentations were wonderfully creative and everything went so smoothly. I always so appreciate all of our judges," said Thurston. Eighteen 4-H members - six seniors and 12 juniors - from the South Side Sparks, Hot Springs Wranglers, and the Thompson Falls Mountaineers will advance to the finals competition Sunday at 1 p.m. at Plains High School.

The following members will move on to the finals: Seniors Mikiah Cook, Melodie Cook, Claire Wrobleski, Andrew Wrobleski, and Cody Hafner, all of the South Side Sparks, and Kara Christensen of the Hot Springs Wranglers. Juniors moving on include: Ayla Rehbein, Emma Rehbein, Colt Browning, Ailie Avilla, Anaelle Avilla, John McNamara, Michaela Champneys, Moriah Champneys, Katherine Wrobleski, and Sawyer Doble, all of the South Side Sparks, along with Samantha Hofstetter of the Hot Springs Wranglers, and Leah Bartlett of the Thompson Falls Mountaineers.